The transition to summer time took place on the night of today, Sunday, March 26. Ukrainians needed to turn the hands of the clock forward one hour.

Most clocks switch to summer or winter time automatically. Only mechanical watch models need to be manually adjusted. At the same time, most modern devices have factory settings that automatically switch to the desired time.

We remind you that the clock is changed twice a year in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 509 dated May 13, 1996 "On the procedure for calculating time on the territory of Ukraine". At the same time, for the first time in our country, the clock was changed during the times of the USSR (in April 1981), in order to save electricity.

The government has repeatedly tried to cancel the transition to summer and winter time. The last such attempt was made in March 2021, but the bill was not adopted.

In order to improve the quality of sleep and get into a new regime faster, the Public Health Center advises to follow simple rules: do not drink caffeinated beverages before going to bed, give up alcohol and smoking, do not eat heavy food before going to bed, regularly ventilate the bedroom.