Russia's Gazprom reduced gas transit to Europe via Ukraine by approximately 15% to 36.2 million cubic meters. This is reported by the Russian RBC.

It is noted that on March 24, 42.5 million cubic meters of gas was supplied through the Suja gas measuring station. It is planned to supply 36.2 million cubic meters on March 25. Thus, pumping decreased by approximately 15%.

Gazprom constantly changes the volumes of gas supplied to Europe. So, in January, Gazprom cut back, and in February it gradually increased pumping. In March, the company continued to increase transit volumes.

The transit branch through Ukraine remains the only route for the supply of Russian gas to the states of Central and Western Europe.