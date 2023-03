Following a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the Group of Creditors of Ukraine (GCU) decided to provide Ukraine with financial guarantees for a new program and a debt obligations deferment until 2027. This was reported by the press service of the French Ministry of Economy.

"The provision of guarantees provides for the continuation of the pause (standstill) on Ukraine's debt payments to the countries of the Group of Creditors for the period of the IMF program (2023-2027). As soon as the situation in Ukraine stabilizes (but before the end of the IMF program), the Group of Creditors promises to once again return to discussing the issue of recovery sustainability of Ukraine's debt," explained IMF Deputy Executive Director Vladyslav Rashkovan.

The GCU also called on all other official bilateral creditors to reach an agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible on providing at least the same favorable debt regime.