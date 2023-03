Ukraine must ratify the Rome Statute, on the basis of which the International Criminal Court operates. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during an Instagram broadcast with journalists.

"It is necessary to unequivocally ratify that all these superstitions that this will somehow harm Ukraine itself are superstitions and nothing more," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dmytro Kuleba noted that today Ukraine, although it has not ratified the Rome Statute, fully recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

"And this should not be forgotten either. That is why everyone who says that there are any obstacles to Ukraine's interaction with the ISS because we have not ratified the statute, they are dissembling," the minister said.