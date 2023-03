During the week that is ending, March 20-24, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold USD 495.45 million on the interbank foreign exchange market. This is evidenced by NBU data published on the official portal of the financial regulator.

Thus, the regulator increased the sale of the currency by 31.7% compared to the previous week, when it sold USD 376.22 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought USD 61.30 million and sold USD 6,900.22 million at the interbank. The negative balance of interventions amounted to USD 6,838.92 million.