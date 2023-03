The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) documented 16,885 crimes against the national security of Ukraine. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official portal of the PGO.

"As of March 25, 76,290 war crimes and 16,885 crimes against the national security of Ukraine have been documented. According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, 1,407 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of the Russian Federation into our country. At the same time, 465 children were killed and 942 were injured," reported in the PGO.