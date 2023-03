We Share National Colors And Common Goal - Reznikov Thanks Sweden For Its Help

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, thanked the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, and the Swedish people for the defense assistance to Ukraine. He published the corresponding message on his official page on Twitter.

"We share national colors and a common goal: to restore justice and peace in Europe. Archers, Leopards, RBS-97 and ammo will help the Ukrainian army to do its job," Reznikov wrote and added an image of the Ukrainian and Swedish blue-yellow flags.