Situation In Bakhmut "Manages To Be Stabilized": Zaluzhnyi During Conversation With Chief Of Defense Staff Of

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the difficult situation in the Bakhmut direction "is being stabilized." He told this in a telephone conversation to the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Antony Radakin.

"Informed my colleague about the operational situation along the entire front line," the general wrote on his official Facebook page. "In the Bakhmut direction, it is the most difficult. Thanks to the titanic efforts of the Defense Forces, the situation managed to be stabilized."

Also, according to Zaluzhnyi, the issue of strengthening Ukrainian air defense was discussed. They agreed to develop cooperation and maintain communication.

"I am grateful to Admiral Radakin for his support. Thanks to the help of our partners, we are holding on and will definitely win!" the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized in his post.