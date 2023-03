The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has become one of the flagships of the fight against Russian aggression and demonstrates a new quality of work. Political scientist Taras Zahorodniy writes about this.

Zagorodniy emphasizes that the latest sociological survey recorded a record level of public trust in the SSU.

"74% of trust. Second only to the Army. Such an increase in trust is also connected with the appointment of head Vasyl Maliuk. It was after this that the Service became one of the flagships of the fight against Russian aggression and demonstrates a new quality of work. A number of successful "hits operations" were carried out in the territories occupied by Russia, including the detonation of the Crimean Bridge and the drone attack on ships in the Sevastopol Bay," the political scientist emphasizes.

According to Zavhorodniy, 95% of hits in the occupied territories and explosions in traitors' cars are the work of the SSU. "Punishment of collaborators and hits are the main achievements of the Service during the war, which ensure the growth of its popularity," the expert writes.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the FSB and the GRU have not managed to carry out a single assassination attempt or terrorist attack in Ukraine. Although Russia regularly makes similar attempts. I think that the success of counterintelligence measures is not least due to the purges of the Service from traitors and Russian agents that took place after the arrival of a new leadership," the political scientist believes.

It will be recalled, March 25 is the day of the SSBU in Ukraine. The head of the Service, Vasyl Maliuk, emphasized in his greeting that "if a year ago the primary goal was to deter the enemy, today we are doing everything to speed up the liberation of our native land."