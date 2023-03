The President of the United States, Joseph Biden, said that China has not transferred weapons to Russia yet. CNN media corporation reporters announced this in their material.

As noted on the CNN portal, the US President emphasized that although US officials have recently warned of signs that China may consider increasing military support for Russia, "they have not done so yet."

"This does not mean that they will not do it, but not yet. And if something like this happens, then the West will unite even more," stated the Head of the White House.

At the same time, Biden noted that he does not take the actions of China and Russia lightly, "and it could significantly escalate."

"But let's look at everything in perspective," the US President added.