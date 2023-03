Ukraine is seriously determined to return its territories, in particular the temporarily occupied Crimea, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk said on the air of the telethon.

"We will not allow them to return, because the season has already started, and we will not lull them either. They will not have peace in any part of the temporarily occupied Crimea, because we are very serious about returning our territories and returning to the borders of 1991. The fact that they will really experience the "hits season" in some places and points, this is clear, because they have a lot of branches on the Crimean peninsula... Ukraine complies with all the requirements and rules of waging war, and therefore our strikes are directed exclusively at military facilities," Humeniuk noted.