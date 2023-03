The desire of the Russian troops to stabilize the front line indicates the return of the Russian Federation to the defensive operational plan after the offensive attempts did not bring convincing results. This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain dated March 25.

It is noted that the assault by Russian troops on the town of Bakhmut in Donbas has largely stopped. According to British intelligence, this is probably primarily a consequence of the significant depletion of Russian forces.

However, according to the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ukraine also suffered significant losses during the defense of the town.

"The situation in Russia is also likely to have worsened due to strained relations between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group, which provides troops in this sector," the review said.

British intelligence indicates that Russia is likely to shift its operational focus to Avdiyivka, south of Bakhmut, and the Kreminna-Svatove sector in the north, areas where Russia is likely to seek only to stabilize the front line.

"This indicates a general return to a more defensive operational plan after the inconclusive results of Russia's attempts to conduct a general offensive from January 2023," the review says.