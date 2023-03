Over 700 Occupiers And 17 Units Of Armored Vehicles: General Staff Names Enemy’s Losses For Day

Ukrainians have been resisting a full-scale Russian invasion for 395 days. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy losses as of March 25. The text of the relevant summary is posted on the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During more than a year of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the occupiers lost:

- personnel - about 169,890 (+720) persons;

- tanks - 3,580 (+6) units;

- armored fighting vehicles - 6,932 (+11) units;

- artillery systems - 2,623 (+7) units;

- MLRS - 520 (+9) units;

- air defense systems - 276 (+0) units;

- aircraft - 305 (+0) units;

- helicopters - 291 (+1) units;

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2,214 (+6) units;

- cruise missiles - 911 (+0) units;

- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,483 (+19) units;

- special equipment - 279 (+2) units.

"The data is being clarified. Beat the occupier! We will win together! Our strength is in the truth!" the General Staff added.