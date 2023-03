The Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery and Grads last day, killing two people and wounding six others. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his official page on Telegram.

"The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 7 times. There are victims. Two people were killed, six were wounded," Prokudin wrote on the Telegram channel.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that over the past day, the enemy carried out 67 shellings, firing 301 shells from heavy artillery and Grads. As a result of the shelling, 23 shells hit residential quarters, private and apartment buildings, and a medical facility.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 59 people have been evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.