The Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting an offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. This is stated in the text of the morning operational summary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is posted on the page of the General Staff on Facebook.

In particular, our defenders repelled 59 enemy attacks in the indicated directions last day.

At the same time, it is indicated that the occupiers are defending themselves in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

"During the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation carried out 50 air strikes and 11 missile strikes, launched 75 attacks from MLRSes on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, civilians were killed," the General Staff added.

In turn, the Ukrainian aviation during the past day struck 17 airstrikes on areas where the Russians were concentrated. Also, our defenders downed an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 6 UAVs of various types.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit two control points, four enemy concentration areas, two anti-aircraft missile complexes, an ammunition depot, an artillery unit in a firing position and two electronic warfare stations.