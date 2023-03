AFU Repel Almost 40 Attacks By Invaders In Kharkiv, Luhansk And Donetsk Regions - General Staff

During today, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled almost 40 attacks by Russian occupiers in five directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv Region, Russian troops tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military near the village of Hrianykivka. The enemy did not succeed.

From tanks, mortars and artillery of various types, the invaders fired at the areas of the settlements of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Kupiansk and Pishchane.

In the Luhansk Region, enemy troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Bilohorivka and on the territory of Serebrianske forestry (west of the occupied Kreminna).

During the day, the areas of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka were shelled.

In the Donetsk Region, fierce battles continue in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The units of the invaders continue assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Orekhove-Vasylivka, Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Stupochky. Also, battles continue in Bakhmut itself, which is partially controlled by enemy troops.

The invaders also carried out offensive actions in the direction of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Pobieda.

Settlements along the entire front line in the Donetsk Region were attacked.

The General Staff reported that for today the Russians launched 40 air and 5 missile strikes. The invaders also carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers of various types.

Recall that earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day the Defense Forces eliminated more than a thousand soldiers of the Russian army. The occupiers also lost more than 60 pieces of equipment.