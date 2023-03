The Zaporizhstal Metallurgical Plant puts into operation the blast furnace 2 (DP-2) mothballed since the beginning of the war.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first time during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the Zaporizhstal plant, a joint venture of Metinvest Group, is removing the blast furnace 2 from forced hot preservation. From now on, the Zaporizhstal blast furnace shop will work with three blast furnaces," it says.

The blast furnace 2 was brought to hot preservation in March last year as part of the forced shutdown of the enterprise due to the aggravation of hostilities in the region.

In April 2022, after a period of hot preservation of production facilities, the Zaporizhstal plant introduced two blast furnaces - 3 and 4.

"During the forced hot preservation, DP-2 specialists of the blast furnace shop and engineering services of Zaporizhstal carried out a comprehensive study, maintenance and repair of the main nodes of the blast furnace. In particular, a deep audit of the mechanical and electrical equipment of the blast furnace and its air heaters was carried out, technical inspection and testing of the blast furnace gas cleaning equipment was carried out to ensure the reliability of the unit operation in accordance with the current environmental legislation. Currently, the DP-2 is being inflated. The blast furnace will reach planned production capacity in the first decade of April. A complex in three blast furnaces will increase the daily productivity of the Zaporizhstal blast furnace to more than 8,000 tons of cast iron," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant reduced steel production 2.6 times, or by 2.4 million tons, to 1,491,300 tons.

Also in 2022, the company reduced the production of cast iron 2.2 times to 2,009,900 tons and the production of rolled products 2.5 times to 1,304,300 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.