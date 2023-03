Former President Petro Poroshenko wanted to cancel the seizure of his property through the Lviv Court of Appeal.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko's lawyer appealed to the Lviv Court of Appeal with an appeal, in which he asked to cancel the decision of the investigative judge of the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv of June 28, 2022 and to schedule a new consideration of the petition to cancel the arrest of property in the court of first instance by another composition of the court.

The materials of the trial indicate that the lawyer appealed to the investigating judge of the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv with a request to cancel the seizure of property within the framework of the criminal proceedings of September 19, 2016, imposed by the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv of January 6, 2022.

However, the court noted that given the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Law, the decision to return to Poroshenko's lawyer a complaint for the seizure of property is not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's defense appealed the arrest of his property.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of the former President Petro Poroshenko, suspected of treason.

In particular, real estate, corporate rights, etc., were arrested.

In addition, the arrest was imposed on Poroshenko's house in Kozyn (Kyiv Region).