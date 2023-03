Businessman Serhii Kuziara, who is a defendant in the case against former President Petro Poroshenko and former Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, asked the court to allow him to go to war and, accordingly, to remove restrictions on movement.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the documents provided to the court, according to the results of professional selection, Kuziara was recognized as meeting the requirements of voluntary acceptance for military service under the contract of officers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointment to the post of commander of an anti-aircraft missile platoon of an anti-aircraft missile battery of an anti-aircraft missile battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, at the time of consideration of the application for the extension of restrictions, the suspect Kuziara did not provide a contract or order for mobilization concluded with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In accordance with Art. 23 of the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization," Kuziara, having three minor children, is not subject to conscription during mobilization.

Therefore, at the time of consideration of the petition, according to the court, there is only data on the suspect's desire to conclude a contract or be called up for military service during mobilization, and therefore the court did not find grounds for non-use of all duties assigned to him by the decision of the investigative judge of the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv dated March 12, 2022.

Thus, the court extended his preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation.

Kuziara is still obliged to arrive at every request to the investigator, prosecutor or court; not to leave the settlement in which he lives, without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; notify the investigator, prosecutor or court about the change of residence and/or place of work; refrain from communicating with persons on whom the prosecutor/investigator will indicate and who have a procedural status in this criminal proceedings, outside the limits of investigative actions; hand over to the investigator or prosecutor in criminal proceedings his passport (passports) for travel abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine; wear electronic control.

