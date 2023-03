On the night of March 25-26, Ukraine will switch to summer time by moving the clock forward by one hour at 3 a.m.

This is recalled by the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The transition to winter and summer time takes place in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, No. 509, of May 13, 1996 "On the Procedure for Calculating Time in Ukraine."

Every year on the last Sunday of March at 3 a.m., an hour hand is moved 1 hour forward, on the last Sunday of October (at 4 a.m.) - 1 hour back.

The time valid in Ukraine in winter is natural for the territory of Ukraine, and corresponds to its geographical position, and in the period from the last Sunday of March to the last Sunday of October, summer time is introduced in order to effectively use the daylight part of the day and save electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2021, the Verkhovna Rada sent bill No. 4201, which proposed to cancel seasonal clock transfers, for revision.