Foreign Ministry Initiates Sanctions On Romanian Senator, Who Proposed To Attach Part Of Ukrainian Territory

Foreign Affairs Ministry initiates sanctions on Romanian Parliament Senator Diana Sosoaca, who proposed to annex part of the southern region of Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the senator submitted a bill to the Romanian parliament that proposes to attach part of the southern region of Ukraine to Romania.

"In such a step, a marginal politician is trying to "restore the cultural identity of the Romanian population." A classic example from the methodology of Russian revanchism," he wrote.

Nikolenko noted that the Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the attempt to question the territorial integrity of Ukraine, "to let down the spirit of good neighbourliness between Ukraine and Romania."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiates the imposition of sanctions on Sosoaca as a person who poses a threat to national security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2023, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a telephone conversation expressed concern to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the new law on national minorities adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

The website of the President of Romania noted that this law caused concern and dissatisfaction of the Romanian authorities and representatives of the Romanian community in Ukraine.

Iohannis asked Zelenskyy to "quickly find solutions to address and fix these problems."