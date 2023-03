Man Taken Out Of School In Karlsruhe, Children Return Home

A man held by the hands was taken out from the school of German Karlsruhe with Ukrainian schoolchildren blocked by the police today because of an alarm, eyewitnesses from the scene told Ukrainian News Agency.

Children who sat for three hours under desks in closed classrooms returned home. No one was injured. But psychologists are working with some schoolchildren.

According to the official version of the school, the alarm went off by mistake.

At the same time, police special forces broke out a window to enter one of the school buildings. A helicopter and an armored personnel carrier were involved in the operation.

About a thousand schoolchildren study at the European School, including about 30 children from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, an alarm sounded in the German city of Karlsruhe in one of the schools where Ukrainians study.