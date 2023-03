In the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv Region, on Friday a truck struck an enemy anti-tank mine, the driver with a mine explosive injury was hospitalized.

This is stated in the message of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the investigation, in the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv Region, on March 24, at about 9:00 a.m., a driver riding a truck struck an anti-tank mine. The victim suffered a mine-explosive injury. He has now been admitted to hospital," it said.

It is established that the man is 56 years old, he works for a road construction company.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the village of Liubomyrivka, Mykolaiv Region, a 13-year-old boy was blown up on an explosive device, the child received numerous shrapnel wounds.