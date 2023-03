Enemy Will Not Know Peace. Zaluzhnyi Reminds About Missile Strikes Of AFU On Landing Ships Of Russia

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, published a video recording of missile strikes by Ukrainian defenders on landing ships of the aggressor state of Russia, which took place on March 24, 2022. As a result, large landing ships of the Russian Federation were damaged. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in his Telegram on Friday, March 24.

Zaluzhnyi recalled that exactly one year ago, on March 24, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the base of the Russian occupiers in the seaport of the temporarily captured Berdiansk.

"The large amphibious ships Orsk, Cesar Kunnikov, Novocherkask were damaged, Saratov was destroyed. The myth of the invulnerability of the Russian fleet was destroyed by well-targeted strikes of the AFU. This once again proved an irrefutable fact: the enemy will not rest on Ukrainian land: neither on land nor on water," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is trying to cover the losses of its troops at the expense of mercenaries from other countries, in particular, from Angola and Belarus.

At the same time, on the morning of March 23, the Armed Forces eliminated 660 Russian occupiers. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are 168,150 soldiers.

In addition, over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Our defenders also shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 4 UAVs of various types.