Russia keeps 13 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 4 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this was on air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"15 ships were in the morning, now there are 13, and among them there are 4 missile carriers. This is a fairly high degree of threat. On those four missile carriers, there can hypothetically be a total salvo of 24 missiles. But today we are not sure that all surface ships are equipped, since the Dzhankoi cargo did not reach everyone," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the Russian occupiers disperse the ship group almost throughout the Black Sea.

"The invaders at sea feel calmer than in the quiet harbor they dreamed of, in Sevastopol. They can no longer feel calm where their home points are, and therefore disperse the ship's group, even ship support, almost throughout the Black Sea, where they can afford it," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Humeniuk noted that the occupiers, using air, surface, underwater missile carriers and Shahed kamikaze drones, are trying to disperse the Ukrainian air defense forces.