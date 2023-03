US Senator from the state of West Virginia, member of the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Shelley Moore Capito, said that she expects that the US will be able to increase its own production of energy resources after the introduction of an embargo on the purchase of oil and gas from Russia.

The US Senator made the corresponding statement in a comment to Guildhall.

"I believe that we should support Ukraine and continue to help it with the necessary weapons to defend against Russian advances. I support the decision of the President of the United States to ban the import of energy carriers from Russia and hope that we can increase our own production at home. It is very important for the United States continue to support a democratic Ukraine and deter the Kremlin's ongoing aggression, we must work with our NATO allies to protect freedom and democracy," the Senator said.

We will remind, earlier the head of the Center for Defense Reforms Oleksandr V. Danyliuk also stated that the only solution from the point of view of the need in the short term to deprive Russia of funds for waging war against Ukraine and the need to overcome the economic crisis in the West, caused by the lack of energy resources and high oil prices, is increase in oil and gas production by NATO countries, in particular, the USA and Canada.

In addition, according to him, such a step will protect Western countries from a possible oil blockade or blackmail by Russia and China, which also increases the influence on OPEC countries.

Regarding the need to increase oil and gas production by Western countries, Doctor of Political Sciences, President of the American Potomac Foundation Phillip Karber also spoke, stating that the Western policy of "green transition" should be adjusted in accordance with new challenges for global security. He noted that the USA and Canada need to increase oil and gas production, lower energy prices, and thereby deprive Russia of funds for waging war.