During the past day, March 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,020 Russian invaders, 23 armored fighting vehicles and 5 UAVs. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 24, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 169,170 (+1,020) persons were liquidated;

tanks - 3,574 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles - 6,921 (+23) units;

artillery systems - 2,616 (+8) units;

MLRS - 511 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 276 (+3) units;

aircraft - 305 (+0) units;

helicopters - 290 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2,208 (+5);

cruise missiles - 911 (+2);

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,464 (+12) units;

special equipment - 277 (+4).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mortality rate among wounded occupiers is increasing due to poor quality medical personnel.

In addition, over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Our defenders also shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 4 UAVs of various types.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian missile forces, artillery and aviation managed to create a "net of death" for the Russian invaders.