Enemy Has Noticeable Lack Of Equipment And Panic. AFU Tell About Situation In Avdiyivka Direction

The Russian occupying army continues its attempts to attack in the Avdiyivka direction, but it has no success. Instead, the enemy has a noticeable lack of equipment, ammunition, as well as a low morale and psychological state.

The spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavriya direction, Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spoke about the situation in the Avdiyivka direction on the air of the telethon.

"All day yesterday, the enemy tried to attack and continued to attack the Avdiyivka direction and the Maryinka direction. Yesterday there were 31 combat clashes, tonight there were 7 of them. The enemy did not succeed," he said.

Dmytrashkivskyi also refuted the fake story about the alleged capture of the settlement of Novobakhmutivka by the enemy.

In addition, the spokesman said that the enemy attacks constantly, and all attacks are identical.

"They are advancing from the same direction, if it is about the Avdiyivka direction. Even our artillerymen have tuned in - they are advancing from the same forest strip. They are using the tactics of 10-15 men, in some cases under the cover of one tank or several BMPs," said Dmytrashkivskyi.

He noted that the enemy already has a noticeable lack of equipment and ammunition, as well as a low morale and psychological state.

"There is a lot of panic, they are very afraid of our counteroffensive. This is evidenced by the interception of the enemy's telephone conversations," the spokesman said.

At the same time, the army of the aggressor state is trying to show its presence and the availability of equipment. So-called "false positions" were recorded in the Avdiyivka direction, where the enemy allegedly places artillery units, tank units.

"But we determined that this is not an equipment, that these are simply "false positions," Dmytrashkivskyi emphasized.

He reported that the enemy is constantly pulling up reserves from the Melitopol area, Berdiansk, and from the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"But I want to say that such real combat units, which we encountered at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, probably no longer exist in Russia. These may be separate high-quality units, but in general they are ordinary mobilized and some special forces, with which the brigades that are present are replenished in this direction," he said.

Meanwhile, the occupiers do not stop mortar attacks, rocket and air strikes. Most of the civilians who remained in Avdiyivka are elderly people.

"It is quite difficult for them to be there: there is no water, no light, no heat. The last time there was light on May 14 last year. Accordingly, people go to one designated place for water, where there is technical water. The rest of the products and basic hygiene products, everything else is brought by volunteers," Dmytrashkivskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian occupation army stepped up assault operations in the Avdiyivka direction, as well as in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk Region.

Russian occupation troops are trying to surround Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, but are suffering serious losses.

The British Ministry of Defense said that Russian forces have been gradually advancing around Ukrainian-held Avdiyivka, north of Donetsk, for the past three weeks. The situation around the town is similar to that near Bakhmut.