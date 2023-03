On March 24, the building of the research and production complex in the town of Aramil, Sverdlovsk Oblast, caught fire. On March 23, a fire broke out in the aggressor state at the Yaroslavl Motor Plant, which produces engines for military equipment. This was reported by the propaganda channel TASS on Telegram on Friday, March 24.

A fire broke out in the research and production complex in the town of Aramil, Sverdlovsk Oblast. The burning area is 4,000 square meters. Nothing has been said about the causes of the fire.

On March 23, a factory, which in open sources is called one of the largest manufacturers of engines and other spare parts for military equipment of the occupiers, caught fire in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, an explosion occurred in the town of Vidne in the Moscow Oblast of the Russian Federation, after which a fire started in the shop of the coke and gas plant.

In December 2022, a fire broke out in St. Petersburg at a factory that produces engines for the Russian Navy.

Also in December, the warehouse of the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys burned in Moscow.