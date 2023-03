In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, as a result of a Russian missile hitting the building where the invincibility point was operating, three people were killed and two more were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

So, on the night of March 24, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at the town of Kostiantynivka. One of the missiles hit a one-story building in which the point of invincibility was functioning.

It is reported that the rescuers of the 16th state fire and rescue unit arrived at the scene and started emergency rescue operations.

"During emergency rescue operations, 1 person was saved and rescuers removed the bodies of 3 killed women from the rubble. In total, 3 people were killed as a result of the incident, and 2 people were injured," the report says.

It is indicated that 14 rescuers and 3 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the work.

(The news has been updated with information from the State Emergency Service on the number of victims)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the three women who were killed under the rubble of the point of invincibility in Kostiantynivka were IDPs from Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and the village of Opytne of Pokrovskyi district.

In addition, on the morning of March 24, Russian troops carried out artillery shelling of Bilozerka, Kherson Region, hitting the houses of civilians. One person was killed, four others were wounded.