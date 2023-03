Russia Keeps 13 Ships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Of Which 4 Missile Carriers - South Operational Command Spokeswoman Humeniuk 15:04

US Senate Committee On Environment States Need To Increase Domestic Production Of Energy Resources 15:04

AFU Destroy 1,020 Invaders, 23 Armored Fighting Vehicles And 5 UAVs Over Day. General Staff Names Russia’s Losses 14:54

Russian Occupation Authorities Begin Evacuation From Crimea - Defense Intelligence 14:42