Due to the significant losses that the Russian occupiers suffer every day, the enemy has decided to increase the number of beds in the existing hospitals operating in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

Thus, in the settlement of Troyitske, the number of beds in the military hospital has been doubled - from 200 to 400.

At the same time, all wounded officers were evacuated to the territory of the aggressor state of Russia by helicopters in the period from March 17 to 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mortality rate among wounded occupiers is increasing due to poor quality medical personnel.

In addition, over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Our defenders also shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 4 UAVs of various types.

Also, as of the morning of March 23, the total number of losses of the army of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion currently amounted to 168,150 soldiers. In particular, in the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 660 Russian invaders. The Armed Forces also destroyed 13 tanks and two dozen drones.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian missile forces, artillery and aviation managed to create a "net of death" for the Russian invaders.