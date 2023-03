Indian Air Force May Run Out Of Russian Spare Parts For Aircraft - Media

The Indian Air Force said that due to the war in Ukraine, the military-industrial complex (MIC) of the aggressor country - the Russian Federation - is not fulfilling its obligations to India, namely "it cannot deliver vital defense cargo".

This was reported by the Defense Express web portal, referring to the Reuters agency.

It is claimed that the statement of the Indian Air Force is the "first official confirmation" that the Russian military-industrial complex is not able to fulfill contracts - this year, India was supposed to receive a "large supply" from the Russian Federation, but Russia cannot fulfill it on time.

It should be noted that Rosoboronexport did not comment on this information, and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi did not confirm it.

The statement does not say which "defense cargo" it is referring to, although Reuters suggests the 2 most likely options - Su-30 and MiG-29 warplanes, which are in service with the Indian Air Force, depend on the supply of Russian spare parts.

Another option is S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. In 2018, a large-scale contract for the supply of 5 regimental sets worth USD 5.43 billion was concluded between Russia and India.

In February 2023, Rosoboronexport reported that the delivery of the S-400 air defense system to India was on schedule.

