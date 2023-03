Mortality among wounded occupiers is increasing due to low-quality medical personnel.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is an increase in mortality among wounded invaders in the period from March 17 to 21, due to an increase in the number of severe injuries and poor quality medical care, in particular due to insufficiently professional medical personnel," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, during the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 37 air strikes and 4 missile strikes, one of which hit Kramatorsk.

Also, the enemy launched 82 attacks from MLRSes.

The probability of launching missile strikes remains quite high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled more than 79 enemy attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight the Russian occupation army attacked Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with drones. There are no killed or wounded.