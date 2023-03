On the morning of March 24, Russian troops fired artillery at Bilozerka, Kherson Region, hitting the houses of civilians. One person was killed, 4 others were wounded.

This is stated in the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"In the morning, the Russians covered Bilozerka with massive artillery fire. There is not a single military object nearby, the Russian military targeted the homes of civilians in the region. And this was at a time when people were still sleeping in their homes," the report says.

It is indicated that one civilian was killed, four were wounded. Two victims were treated by medics on the spot.

"Two more women with serious injuries were hospitalized by the ambulance brigade, now doctors are fighting for their lives," Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army attacked Ukraine in the evening and at night, using rockets, Shaheds and guided aerial bombs.

In particular, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with drones. There are no killed or injured.

Also, in the evening, Russia launched a missile strike from fighter jets on the Odesa Region - air defense shot down two Kh-59 missiles.

In addition, on the night of March 24 at 01:00 a.m., the Russian occupation army shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, with S-300 air defense systems. One of the missiles hit the point of invincibility, killing three women who were internally displaced persons (IDPs).