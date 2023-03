During the past day, March 23, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 12 strikes against the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian air force has struck 12 airstrikes on the areas where the occupiers' personnel and military equipment are concentrated. Also, our defenders shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types," it says.

Units of rocket troops and artillery simultaneously hit the command post, the area where the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, the anti-aircraft missile complex and 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of March 23, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion was 168,150 soldiers. In particular, in the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 660 Russian invaders. The Armed Forces also destroyed 13 tanks and two dozen drones.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated that the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction is key to the stability of the defense of the entire front.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian missile forces, artillery and aviation managed to create a "net of death" for the Russian invaders.