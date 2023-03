Monks Of UOC MP Take Boilers And Furniture Out Of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Tkachenko

Monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) start evicting from the monasteries of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Tourism Oleksandr Tkachenko on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The process of leaving (UOC MP from Lavra) is taking place. Any passer-by in Lavra can testify to this. Boilers, tables, chairs are being removed. Some kind of process has started," Tkachenko said.

An interdepartmental commission is currently working to record the state of preservation of immovable and movable property, museum exhibits that were used by the UOC MP.

As soon as the commission completes its work, it will be possible to say clearly what went wrong.

"All these loud statements (that they are not moving out) do not correspond to reality, that is, they are leaving little by little. There are representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine, there are checks at the exit from the Lavra. The process is being monitored," the minister added.

According to him, the statements of the UOC MP about the "blackening of the domes" and "closing of the caves forever" are also false.

Tkachenko emphasized that if the commission finds that there is something missing in the Lavra, then the representatives of the UOC MP will be held responsible according to the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the monks of the UOC MP say that they are not going to evict the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and call to "protect the monastery."

The Ministry of Culture closed access to the caves and relics in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra for the UOC MP.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminates the contract for the use of the monastery with the UOC MP, the monks must leave by March 29.