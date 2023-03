The Russian occupation army attacked Ukraine in the evening and at night, using missiles, Shaheds and guided aerial bombs.

The spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat told about the details of the night attack on the air of the telethon.

"It started in the evening, when the enemy attacked the Odesa Region. Two Kh-59 missiles were destroyed. The attack also continued from the north of our country - about 10 Su-35 aircraft, the latest Russian fighter jets, attacked the Sumy Region with guided aerial bombs. This is an extremely big threat now, when guided aerial bombs, glide bombs can fly far. Aircraft do not enter the damage zone of our air defense. Bombs are powerful weapons that can cause serious destruction," Ihnat said.

So, more than 10 guided bombs attacked objects in the Sumy Region. It is noted that the losses there are being clarified and will be announced by the military administrations.

The Russian occupiers also used the Kh-31 anti-radar missile.

"Unfortunately, there are also Shaheds who attacked the north of the country and Kryvyi Rih as well. There are hits on certain objects. According to the information of the local authorities, there have been no casualties so far, fortunately," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight the Russian occupation army attacked Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with drones. There are no killed or injured.

Also, in the evening, Russia launched a missile strike from fighter jets on the Odesa Region - air defense shot down two Kh-59 missiles.

In addition, on the night of March 24 at 01:00 a.m., the Russian occupation army shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. One of the rockets hit the point of invincibility, killing 3 women who were internally displaced persons (IDPs).