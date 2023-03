The court chose a preventive measure for the former Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life Renat Kuzmin in the form of arrest in absentia.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"According to the materials of the SBI, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention (in absentia) for former Member of Parliament Renat Kuzmin, without an alternative in the form of bail," the SBI reported.

He is suspected of treason.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the SBI employees established that Kuzmin posted propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine in the media on the eve and after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

In particular, starting in March 2021 and even after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Renat Kuzmin voiced propagandistic information in his speeches, messages on social networks and on his own website.

Their goal was the formation of an anti-Ukrainian mood in society and informational influence to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and security of the state.

The actions of the suspect are classified under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason), which is punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years with confiscation of property.

Procedural management is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin (previously members of the faction Opposition Platform - For Life) and non-factional parliamentarians Andrii Derkach and Andrii Aksionov.

The State Bureau of Investigation put the Member of Parliament, Renat Kuzmin, on the wanted list, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak are still wanted.