The Russian occupiers attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 74 times during the past day, firing 423 shells from heavy artillery and Grads. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

In particular, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson 4 times. 12 shells hit residential quarters, private and apartment buildings, and a medical facility.

One person was killed.

Prokudin also reported that 87 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the Russian occupation army shelled Beryslav in the Kherson Region in the afternoon, partially destroying the administrative building.

Earlier, the Russian occupiers shelled the center of Kherson, hitting one of the city's hospitals. Also, due to enemy fire, the homes of peaceful Kherson residents were damaged, and a car parked nearby burned to the ground.

Meanwhile, during a working trip to the Kherson Region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, familiarized himself with the course of restoration of infrastructure facilities destroyed as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction are engaged in counter-battery fighting, the purpose of which is to push back the artillery of the occupiers by 20-30 kilometers.