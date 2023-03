On the night of March 24 at 01:00 a.m., the Russian occupation army shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. One of the missiles hit the point of invincibility, killing 3 women who were internally displaced persons (IDPs).

This is stated in the notification of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

One of the Russian missiles hit the building of the point of invincibility, and the other - near it. It is indicated that 3 women who were IDPs from the town of Bakhmut, the town of Chasiv Yar and the village of Opytne of Pokrovskyi distric, died under the rubble.

In addition, 2 more citizens received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

It is reported that law enforcement officers are working on the spot.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight the Russian occupation army attacked Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with drones.

There are no killed or injured.

Also, in the evening, Russia launched a missile strike from fighter jets in Odesa region - air defense shot down two Kh-59 missiles.