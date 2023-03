Occupiers Attack Kryvyi Rih With Drones At Night. There Is Hit

Tonight, the Russian occupation army attacked Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with drones. There are no killed or injured. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to Lysak, one Shahed was shot down by the military from the East air command, but 5 UAVs made hits.

The consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.

"Do not help the enemy. Do not correct the place of hits! Do not take photos and do not shoot videos. Do not comment on them in social networks! There are wartime requirements. There are rules and prohibitions. Violation of them is punishable!" Lysak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of March 17, the Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with kamikaze drones.

It was previously reported that during the night attack of Russian drones on March 6, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, air defense forces shot down 4 kamikaze drones.

It was also reported that on the night of March 6, Russia carried out an aerial attack by drones on the territory of Ukraine. Out of 15 launched Shahed drones, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13.