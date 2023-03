Russian occupation troops are still in the temporarily captured Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region. Information about their allegedly retreat from this settlement was published due to incorrect use of available data. It was said in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, March 23.

"The occupiers are still temporarily in Nova Kakhovka. Information about the alleged withdrawal of the enemy from this settlement was published due to incorrect use of the available data. However, we will certainly release Nova Kakhovka," said the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the evening summary of the General Staff noted that all units of the army of the aggressor state that were stationed in the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, left the city.