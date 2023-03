Newly appointed Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi is convinced that the Ministry of Education should become part of the defense strategy.

He announced this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We cannot ignore the context in which we live. Therefore, I am convinced that the Ministry of Education and Science should become part of the defense strategy: in schools, in vocational schools and universities, we educate conscious citizens and future developers of technological solutions for our victory and leaders of public opinion," he wrote.

Among his main priorities and value benchmarks, the Ministry of Education and Science also called digitalization and adaptation to the consequences of war.

"The Ministry of Education and Science is adapting to the consequences of war: we restore educational infrastructure, create mechanisms for effective online learning, and where the security situation allows, we return to offline," he wrote.

Lisovyi noted that the Ministry of Education will take care of all children: those more than 500,000 who are currently abroad and those who remain at home.

A measurement of educational losses will be carried out, a system of their catch-up has been developed, prioritizing mental health.

Lisovyi also intends to work to increase the prestige of the teaching profession, rethink higher pedagogical education, and revise the wage system.

The Ministry of Education intends to create an international coalition that will cooperate with donors to restore education and science, as well as make vocational education a priority.

"I remember one important thing: a Ukrainian is successful when he is free. So we are building a free education for free people," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the director of the Minor Academy of Sciences as the Minister of Education and Science.

The newly appointed minister was accused of plagiarism.

Lisovyi said that he submitted his dissertation for verification and if any violations of academic integrity were found, he would refuse the academic degree of candidate of sciences.