Hidropark Subway Station Will Be Opened In Kyiv From Next Week

Starting from April 1, the Hidropark subway station will start working again, but for now only one lobby will be open.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this in Telegram.

He added that so far the Dnipro subway station will not work, the trains will follow without stopping.

Klitschko also added that the Hidropark station will be closed during air alarms, because it is located on the ground section of the subway.

Only underground stations serve as shelters for the population. And trains do not run on ground sections during alarms for the safety of passengers.

Therefore, the movement of trains on the "red" branch of the subway during air alarms will be carried out from the Akademmistechko station to the Arsenalna station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Military Administration reduced curfew in Kyiv by one hour from March 26, it will be in effect from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m., while now it is in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

Along with this, the duration of public transport and shops will be extended in the capital. Subway and surface public transport will change their work schedule according to the time of the curfew - that is, they will work an hour longer.