The Russian occupiers fired at the central part of Kherson on the night of Thursday, enemy shells hit, in particular, a hospital.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This night, the Russian army was hitting the central part of Kherson. The invaders hit one of the hospitals in the city," he wrote.

Also, due to enemy shelling, the homes of civilians were damaged, one of the parked cars burned to the ground.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, Russians shelled settlements of the Kherson Region 54 times, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured.

In particular, the Russian military fired on residential quarters of Kherson 5 times: private and apartment buildings were damaged.