Russian troops fired at the central part of the city of Beryslav in the Kherson Region, an administrative building was partially destroyed.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemies partially destroyed an administrative building, hit a residential building, a local history museum and a local newspaper’s office, and shells fell on a park and a church," the report said.

People were not affected by Russian ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, the invaders fired at the center of Kherson, enemy shells hit a hospital.