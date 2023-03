The Kupiansk-Lyman direction is the second tensest section of the front, which is the leader in the number of enemy attacks.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is the second tensest direction, where the enemy is trying to be active, to attack for several weeks in a row. It is also the leader in shelling from artillery and other defeat systems," Cherevatyi said.

In particular, over the past day, the enemy fired 438 times at the positions of the Defense Forces from various artillery systems.

There were also 4 armed clashes and 10 air raids.

He noted that a characteristic feature of this section of the front is that the enemy there more uses regular troops and armored vehicles.

"And therefore, for several weeks in a row, our soldiers have been burning many of their armored vehicles, including the latest ones," the speaker said.

So, within a few weeks, the defense forces destroyed more than 10 modern Russian Т-90 and Т-80 tanks.

Cherevatyi indicated that in a day the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 Т-90 tanks, IFV, BTR-80, Akatsiya SPG, Msta-S and Buk air defense systems.

39 invaders were also killed, 86 were wounded, one was captured.

At the same time, Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities and the main direction of the enemy's strike.

During the day in the Bakhmut direction there were 35 armed clashes, 29 - near the city of Bakhmut and the surrounding area.

Russian troops fired on this section of the front 222 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, on March 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 83 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions.