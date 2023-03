The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) canceled the registration of the LEO international payment system and excluded information about this payment system from the Payment Infrastructure Register.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decision was adopted on March 20, 2023 in connection with the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to FC LEO LLC, which is the operator of this payment system.

Accordingly, the LEO international payment system must stop providing services and complete mutual settlements for transfers made in the system in accordance with the rules of the payment system and relevant agreements.

The LEO payment system was registered by the National Bank in January 2017 as a domestic payment system, in April 2019 it acquired the status of an international payment system.

Due to the cancellation of the registration of the LEO international payment system, the National Bank also cancels the registration of 21 of its participants, including one resident bank (JSC Sky Bank), two non-resident non-banking institutions [LLC Fenige (Poland) and Dzing Finance LTD (Great Britain)] and 18 non-banking financial institutions (FC SYSTEMA LLC, BUSINESS RETAIL GROUP LLC, FC ABEKOR LLC, FC MAGNAT LLC, FC OKTAVA FINANS LLC, FC FENIX LLC, FC FINEXPRESS LLC, DIAMOND PAY LLC, SWIFT GARANT LLC, PAYCELL LLC, FC ARTUA LLC, FINTEKO LLC, FC EVO LLC, FC No. 1 LLC, FC SUNRISE FINANCE LLC, FC CONTRACT HOUSE LLC, FC MBK LLC, FC BI.MANI LLC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, 2023, the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 145/2023 put into effect the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 10, 2023 "On the application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)", according to which personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) were applied to FC LEO LLC.

In accordance with the requirements of the Regulation on registration of payment systems, participants of payment systems and technological operators of payment services, approved by the resolution of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine No. 208 of September 26, 2022, cancellation of registration of a payment system is grounds for cancellation of all participants of such a system.

