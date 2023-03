Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction are engaged in counter-battery warfare, the purpose of which is to move the artillery of the invaders 20-30 km from Kherson.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, currently units of the Defense Forces in the Kherson Region are engaged in counter-battery warfare.

"We are trying to clean a strip of 20-30 kilometers on the left bank. This is a rather difficult job and is complicated by the fact that the enemy hides behind civilians, trying to hide their units and their equipment in the yards, behind residential buildings," she said.

Despite this, the Defense Forces have success in destroying Russian artillery. Humeniuk drew attention to the fact that the occupiers began to shell the right bank less from the territory of the Kinburn Spit.

It was made possible by the defeat of a supply point and an ammunition depot of Russian troops.

